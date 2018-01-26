2018 cultural season launched in Ngaoundere

The 2018 national and artistic cultural season has been launched in Ngaoundere, chief town of the Adamawa region.

Holding at the Ngaoundere ceremonial ground, the launch is presided over by the Minister of Arts and Culture Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

The event which is at its third edition seeks to forster unity and peace in a multicultural setting like Cameroon.

The event has brought together over 60 cultural groups and about 18 artists from four cultural zones of Cameroon.

There are dance groups drawn from Manyu, Donga Mantung, the East region, Littoral, the Centre as well as the Northern regions.

The four-day festival that started on Wednesday will round up this weekend and give way for actors in the cultural scene to begin their activities while hoping for another big event, the National festival of Arts and Culture FENAC scheduled for Bertoua.