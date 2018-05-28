2018 GCE exams begin today amidst escalating Anglophone crisis

The written part of the 2018 session of the Cameroon Genera Certificate of Education, both Ordinary and Advanced level kicks off today with 129,700 candidates expected in Examination halls across Cameroon.

Reports from the Cameroon GCE board say, 129,700 are sitting the examinations organised by the board this year, 5000 less than the number that answered the roll call in 2017. The eight exams organised by the board, will be written in 388 accommodation centers.

Of the 388 centers, 295 are assigned for Ordinary level candidates in which 81 are in the North West region while 48 in the South West region.

Both administrative and education stakeholders in the South West Region have assured the population that all is set for the effective kick-off of the exams. It would be recalled that the Principals of two colleges in Fako Division of the South West Region were on Friday, May 25, abducted by some unknown gunmen.

Georgiana Enanga Sanga, Principal of Government High School (GHS) Bolifamba Mile 16-Buea and Eric Ngoumba, Principal of the Cameroon Baptist Academy Yoke-Muyuka, were both kidnapped barely 48 hours to the commencement of the written part of the 2018 session of the GCE examinations.

Reports say the cab conveying the Principal was intercepted by gunmen a few metres to the school campus, as she was rushing to close activities for the 2017/2018 academic year.

Despite these escalating tensions, government say security measures have been tighten to ensure the candidates write the exams in all serenity. Ordinary level candidates across the country will today write the Economics paper 025 exams.