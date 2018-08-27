2018 Presidential election: Cabral Libii to embark on European tour

The Presidential candidate of the UNIVERS party has set a series of political meetings in Europe to meet and sell his dreams to Cameroonians overseas.

The tour that will start on August 30 and end on September 11 will take place under the theme “let’s chose our future” and will see him visit five countries.

He will kick off the tour on August 30 in Switzerland before moving to Germany on September 1 where he will spend three days.

He will later move on to Belgium, Italy before rounding off his tour in France.

Sources with Cabral’s entourage say the leader of the “11 million citizens” will sign partnerships with several Cameroonian entrepreneurs based in Europe.