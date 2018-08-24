2018 Presidential election: Matomba takes campaign to FN region

As the 2018 Presidential election winds down, the various candidates have intensified meetings as well fine tune their strategies to woo voters across the country.

It is the case with Serge Espoir Matomba, the candidate of the PURS party who has just rounded off a trip in the Far North Region of Cameroon.

“I have just completed a visit to the Far North Region. As you know, I personally went there, as in other regions of our country, to continue the civic and political activities started in the last ten years,”Serge Espoir Matomba said after the visit.

“The last visit confirmed my decision to solicit your votes on October 7th. Beyond meetings, meetings and other usual audiences, I improvised, a field visit to some localities designated as “red zone” and strongly discouraged to visitors.

He was in Mozogo, then in the village of Moskota and in the locality of Assighassia where atrocities of Boko Haram are still visible in these villages. There, he reassured the villagers that a new security page will opened in Cameroon once PURS comes to power.

I was able to see the security challenges facing our future administration. I wanted to encourage our valiant defense and security forces. I congratulated them for the work done, sometimes to the point of extreme sacrifice. Of course, I asked our soldiers to continue their salutary work with professionalism and patriotism, with respect for human rights,”he added.