2018 Presidential election: Ndifor Franklin sells project to diplomatic missions

The flag bearer of the Cameroon National Citizen Movement, CNCM was at the French embassy and the African Union for a political exchange.

Ndifor Afanwi Frankline met with these diplomatic missions last week where he presented his manifesto and missions if elected President of Cameroon on October 7.

“I started with the African Union and the French Embassy and I intend to share my vision with other diplomatic missions,” Ndifor Frankline said.

The General Overseer of the Kingship International Ministries said he has scheduled a series of tours nationwide to present his political program and convince voters.

“We have been building our team and laying down the groundwork and in the coming days, we will tour the different regions of the country to convince the population,”he said.