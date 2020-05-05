2019-2020 football season: Ivorian clubs receive CFA2 billion subsidies

The Ivorian Football Association (FIF), as of May 04, 2020 has paid all clubs (League 1, League 2, Division 3 and Women’s Football) in the country CFA1,910,000,000 in grants, TV and marketing rights for the suspended 2019-2020 season, officials of the national governing body for the sport told APA on Tuesday.This is out of an amount of CFA2,245,000,000, FIF officials said.

“The association still owes the clubs the total amount of CFA335,000,000, which will be paid to you on due date,” FIF promises in a letter to club presidents.

The subsidies and other rights granted concern 14 top flight clubs, 24 League 2 clubs, 38 Division 3 clubs and 10 women’s football outfits.

A few days before the end of the 2019-2020 season, all FIF activities were stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak.