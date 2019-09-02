2019 AAG: Team Cameroon performs below expectations, grabs 28 medals

The 121 man delegation that represented Cameroon at the just ended 2019 African Games in Rabat Morocco has performed below expectations, grabbing just 28 medals, slightly below the 31 medals obtained during the 2015 edition in Brazzaville Congo.

Team Cameroon finished 11th of this year’s competition with 28 medals, five in gold, 14 in silver and nine in bronze.

This performance is far from what was expected of them after the goodbye ceremony they had last August 13 Yaounde.

The 121 athletes participating in 12 disciplines reportedly went at the games with the intention of doing better than Brazzaville Congo 2015 where they finished 8th, grabbing 31 medals with seven in gold, making some to believe a top five spot was possible this year.

Cameroon missed gold in several disciplines, losing the women’s football final to Nigeria, losing the karate, table tennis and handball.

Some reports have attributed this low performance to the absence of some key athletes at the competition, the late arrival of others and the improper preparation of the athletes.

They are expected to begin returning to the country as from tomorrow.