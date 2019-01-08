Egypt named 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosts

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will hold in Egypt; the Confederation of African Football, CAF announced on Tuesday.

The decision was arrived at today during an extraordinary meeting of Caf’s Executive Committee held in Dakar on Tuesday.

Egypt beat South Africa, the only other bidding nation, to the votes by 16 to 1 to claim the rights to host the competition for the first time since 2006.

The competition will hold from June 15 to July 13, 2019.

Delay in works forced Caf to strip Cameroon of the rights to host the competition at the end of November 2018 before offering the African champions a chance to host the competition in 2021.

Cote d’Ivoire, initial hosts of the 2021 Afcon have since protested against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.