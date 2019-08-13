2019 All Africa Games: Marcel Mayack II is standard bearer for team Cameroon

Marcel Mayark II has been designated as Cameroon’s standard bearer at the upcoming All African games in Morocco, slated to hold from the 19th to the 31st of August 2019.

The Minister of sports and physical education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi handed over the country’s flag to the athlete today during an event to bid goodbye to the 189 Cameroonian representatives at this continental competition.

Representing Cameroon in 12 disciplines, the delegation has been tasked with improving on the performance recorded four years ago in Brazil, where in team Cameroon came back with 31 medals and make the nation proud.

Taking the oath to defend the Nation’s colours on behalf of his mates, Marcel Mayark promised the delegation will do better than the 9th position occupied by Cameroon during the last edition of the games.