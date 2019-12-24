2019 CAF Awards: Two Cameroonians on final shortlist

Published on 24.12.2019 at 11h39 by journalduCameroun

International forward Nchout Njoya Ajara and national women’s coach Alain Djeumfa are the two Cameroonians on the CAF final shortlist for the 2019 CAF Awards as women’s African player and best female coach of the year 2019 respectively.

The names of the final contenders for all categories were revealed Sunday December 22, 2019 by the Confederation of African Football.

Alain Djeumfa’s presence on the final shortlist could be explained with regards to the lionesses’ impressive though short stay at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup where he led the team to the round of 16.

He has equally led the lionesses to the last qualifying round for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As for Nchout Njoya Ajara, she had an impressive season this year. She scored one of the best goals of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup that helped propel her team to the second round of the tournament.

The same goal was shortlisted for the 2019 FIFA Puskas Award.

She equally scored three times to help the Indomitable Lionesses sail to the final stage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

As far as club football is concerned, she played 22 matches with Valerenga during which she scored 15 goals.

This impressive performance has made many conclude that she perfectly deserves the award at the expense of Nigeria Asisat Oshoala.

The indomitable lionesses’ team Cameroon is equally contending for the African women national team of the year.

The award giving ceremony will take place Tuesday January 7, 2020 in Egypt.