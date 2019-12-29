2019: Kenya’s year of mixed fortune

The last twelve months would be remembered by Kenyans as a year of mixed fortune marked by some progress but also torrid economic times, corruption, and massive layoffs.It was a year a bumper harvest for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s anti-corruption drive.

Former Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich become the first minister in the country to be arraigned before a court of law to face charges of corruption alongside other top treasury mandarins.

Rotich was arrested over the multi-million-dollar dam scandal, with investigators probing the possible loss of 19 billion shillings ($182 million), meant for the construction of the two multi-purpose dams in Kerio Valley namely, Arror and Kimwarer dams in Rift valley.

As President Uhuru Kenyatta intensified his fight against graft, three governors were also arrested and arraigned before the courts to face justice over corruption charges.

The three county governors who include Mike Sonko(Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal(Samburu), who were granted bails cannot discharge their duties until discharged.

However, the high cost of living hit Kenyans hard as the prices of basic commodities such as flour, bread, milk among others soared.

A report released in April by the World Health Organization claimed that Kenyans are the most depressed people in the world with rising cases of high suicide rates, with majority linked to the tough economic times.

It was a year that saw Kenya introduce new bank notes in a bid to fight corruption, counterfeit, and money laundering.

Succession politics took center stage with Deputy President William Ruto intensifying his 2022 campaigns across the country, to the chagrin of his boss.

He is eyeing the country’s top seat.

This has seen the relationship between the two bosom political friends thaw, with Kenyatta warming to opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The relationship between the two saw the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative report that recommends on how to address corruption, lack of a national ethos, devolution, divisive elections, safety and security, responsibilities and rights and inclusivity.

The report also seeks to alter the structure of the executive by introducing the post of a Prime Minister ahead of the 2022 elections, thereafter setting the stage for a possible referendum next year.

It was a year that saw the International Monetary Fund(IMF) warn Kenya over its appetite for debts as it emerged that Kenya’s total public debt load edged closer to the 6 trillion shillings ($59 billion) mark in October.

It later emerged that 44 new foreign loan agreements have recently been put before parliament for approval, or are under negotiation.

During the year, Kenya was shocked to wake up to the news of the gruesome murder of former chief executive of Dutch conglomerate Phillips East Africa, Tob Cohen.

The tycoon’s mutilated body was found on September in a septic tank in his own compound.

His wife, Wairimu Cohen with whom he had had a troubled marriage was later arrested for his murder.

It was not all gloom as history was made in October after Kenya’s long-distance legendary runner, Eliud Kipchoge achieved a feat no man has ever achieved in the world by running a full marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria.

Kipchoge who is the world’s best marathon runner ever and reigning Olympic champion clocked 1:59.40 in the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge”

Finally, in 2019 Kenya’s teacher, Peter Tabichi, was named the winner of the $1 million (100 million shillings) Global Teacher Prize 2019.

He was awarded the prize which is the equivalent of a Nobel Prize in Education, in recognition of his outstanding contribution in nurturing the innovative talents of his students through his own Talent Nurturing Club and for using his teaching skills to empower the entire community of Keriko, Njoro.