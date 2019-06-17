2019 WWC: Indomitable lionesses left with slim chances to qualify for next round

After losing a second time to the Netherlands last Saturday in Valenciennes on a 3-1 score, Cameroon’s indomitable lionesses are left with slim chances to qualify for round 16 of the ongoing 2019 FIFA women’s world cup in France.

The girls of Alain Djeumfa absolutely have to beat their 3rd and last group stage opponent, New Zealand who are in the same position with them in their next match, slated for Thursday June 20, 2019 at the stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

If they hope to move to the next round of the competition and fulfil the promise they made to Cameroonians, that of improving on their 2015 world cup performance in Canada, the lionesses will have score a reasonable number of goals that will position them amongst the best third teams of all the group stages.

The girls are presently in Montpellier where they continue fine tuning tactics and techniques to overcome New Zealand so as to move to the next stage.