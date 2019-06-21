2019 WWC: Indomitable lionesses to play England in Knockout stages

The indomitable lionesses of Cameroon will face England at the knockout stages in the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup in France.

They girls of Alain Djeumfa grabbed their qualification ticket yesterday at the stade de la Mosson in Montpellier after defeating third an last group stage opponent New Zealand 2-1 to sale through to the 8th finals of the tournament.

The two goals were scored by injured striker Nchout Njoya Ajara at the 60’ and the 56’, when almost all hopes for a possible victory were lost.

The indomitable lionesses will leave Montpellier for Valenciennes today where they will warm up ahead of their knock out encounter with England on Sunday June 23.