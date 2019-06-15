2019 WWC: Indomitable lionesses to play Netherlands in a do or die match

The indomitable lionesses of Cameroon will in the hours ahead face the Netherlands at the stade Hainaut in Valenciennes in a must win game that will trace their path toward round 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

It will be their second group game appearance in the competition after they lost the first one in a 1 nil game against fifth best world nation Canada last Monday.

Speaking during a conference organized in prelude to the match Friday June 14, 2019 in Valenciennes, indomitable lionesses Coach Alain Djeumfa and striker Gaelle Enganamouit reassured Cameroonians that they will correct the wrongs of their first match against Canada.

Samuel Eto’o is reported to be at the lionesses’ camp in Valenciennes to encourage them ahead of their match against the Netherlands

The outcome of the match will determine the fate of the lionesses in the competition. A win will raise hopes of them moving to round 16 of the competition, meanwhile if they loss, it shall probably be their last phase.