2019 WWC: Nchout Njoya Ajara’s goal classified second best of tournament

Nchout Njoya Ajara’s goal has been classified second best goal of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament behind that of the Bresilian Cristiane Rozeira.

Close to one month after launching votes, FIFA revealed the ranking of the 10 best goals of this year’s Women World Cup last Wednesday July 24, 2019.

According to FIFA’s ranking, Cameroon Nchout Njoya Ajara occupies the second position, behind Bresil’s Cristiane Rozeira. Ajara is followed by Netrherland’s Jackie Groenen, England’s Lucy Bronze, then comes Aurora Galli from Italy, America’s Alex Morgan, Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, Japan’s Yui Hasegawa, Amandine Henry of France and finally Sofia Jakobsson from Sweden who were ranked at the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th positions respectively.

Ajara’s goal ranked second best of the tournament was the goal that saw Cameroon entering the round of 16 at the expense of New Zealand.