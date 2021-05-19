Sport › Football

Happening now

2020/2021 Elite One, Two: Five referees suspended for three matches

Published on 19.05.2021 at 18h45 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright
Five referees and Assistant referees have been slammed a three matches suspension by the Central Committee of Referees of the Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot for poorly interpreting game rules during the first phase of the 2020/2021 Elite One and Two.

 

The said referees are; Harouna Gado, Florent Dimonya, Souleymanou Bah, Patrick Mbta Ntyeze and Tonye Bayiha.

Following this administrative sanction, the above mentioned will not officiate during the return legs of the ongoing Elite One and Two Championships.

Ahead of this second phase, the Committee has appealed to the commitment, responsibility, professionalism and most of all respect of sports ethics  by all the actors involved for a successful end of season.

 

 

