2020 budget statement steals Ghana press headlines

The press in Accra on Thursday have been focusing on the budget statement presented to Parliament by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, Daily Guide, and others all splashed a picture of the Finance minster on their front pages.

Some papers went to town with pictures showing him walking with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Ghanaian Times quoted the minister as saying that Ghana will not over-spend in 2020 although it is an election year to help the government maintain fiscal discipline.

“We shall work within the 2020 appropriated resources envelop and adhere to the Fiscal Responsibility Act to maintain fiscal discipline” he was reported saying.

Mr. Ofori-Atta reiterated government’s commitment to establishing a National Development Bank next year to provide long term funding and credit to private players such as small and medium scale enterprises to enhance their operations.

The Daily Graphic said the government would roll-out an 8-point agenda to increase revenue mobilisation through reforms, digitisation and support for enterprises among other measures.