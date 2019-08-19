2020 Tokyo Olympic Games: Alain Djeumfa names first indomitable lionesses’ squad

Cameroon’s indomitable lionesses coach Alain Djeumfa has named the first 20 indomitable lionesses’ squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifier slated for August 26 against Ethiopia.
The unveiling of the first squad yesterday came with some little surprises as striker Nchout Njoya Ajara, whose second goal against New Zealand was ranked second best goal of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France is absent from the list.
Eight other players who took part in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and are absent from the list include Gael Enganamouit, Ngo Ndoumbouk, Christine Manie, Marie Awona, Ejangue Siliki, Fallone Meffometou, Ngock Yango and Isabelle Mabingo Mabingo.
Full squad with respective clubs
Marthe Ongmahan awa fc yaounde
Annette Ngo Ndom fap -yaounde
Carole Mimboe louves – yaounde
Estelle Jonhson sky blue – usa
Ysis Sonkeng fap – yaounde
Brigitte omboudou fap – yaounde
Koesso Magoumkouang awa fc – yaounde
Agnes Nkada fap – yaounde
Leuko Chibosso strasbourg – france
Catherine Mbengono green-city / yaounde
Raissa Feudjio tennerife – espagne
Therese Ninon Abena louves – minporoff / yaounde
Charlene Meyong Menene louves – minporoff / yaounde
Genevieve Ngo Mbelleck fap-yaounde
Alice Maffo Fonkeu awa fc- yaounde
Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene cska- moskou / russie
Michelle Akaba Edoa fap – yaounde
Michaella Abam betis seville – espagne
Farida Machia Machia fc braga – Portugal
Bessong Mpeh Louves- Minproff