2020 Tokyo Olympic Games: Alain Djeumfa names first indomitable lionesses’ squad

Cameroon’s indomitable lionesses coach Alain Djeumfa has named the first 20 indomitable lionesses’ squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifier slated for August 26 against Ethiopia.

The unveiling of the first squad yesterday came with some little surprises as striker Nchout Njoya Ajara, whose second goal against New Zealand was ranked second best goal of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France is absent from the list.

Eight other players who took part in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and are absent from the list include Gael Enganamouit, Ngo Ndoumbouk, Christine Manie, Marie Awona, Ejangue Siliki, Fallone Meffometou, Ngock Yango and Isabelle Mabingo Mabingo.

Full squad with respective clubs

Marthe Ongmahan awa fc yaounde

Annette Ngo Ndom fap -yaounde

Carole Mimboe louves – yaounde

Estelle Jonhson sky blue – usa

Ysis Sonkeng fap – yaounde

Brigitte omboudou fap – yaounde

Koesso Magoumkouang awa fc – yaounde

Agnes Nkada fap – yaounde

Leuko Chibosso strasbourg – france

Catherine Mbengono green-city / yaounde

Raissa Feudjio tennerife – espagne

Therese Ninon Abena louves – minporoff / yaounde

Charlene Meyong Menene louves – minporoff / yaounde

Genevieve Ngo Mbelleck fap-yaounde

Alice Maffo Fonkeu awa fc- yaounde

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene cska- moskou / russie

Michelle Akaba Edoa fap – yaounde

Michaella Abam betis seville – espagne

Farida Machia Machia fc braga – Portugal

Bessong Mpeh Louves- Minproff