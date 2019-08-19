Sport › Football

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games: Alain Djeumfa names first indomitable lionesses’ squad

Published on 19.08.2019 at 15h18 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon’s indomitable lionesses coach Alain Djeumfa has named the first 20 indomitable lionesses’ squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifier slated for August 26 against Ethiopia.

The unveiling of the first squad yesterday came with some little surprises as striker Nchout Njoya Ajara, whose second goal against New Zealand was ranked second best goal of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France is absent from the list.

Eight other players who took part in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and are absent from the list include Gael Enganamouit, Ngo Ndoumbouk, Christine Manie, Marie Awona, Ejangue Siliki, Fallone Meffometou, Ngock Yango and Isabelle Mabingo Mabingo.

Full squad with respective clubs

Marthe Ongmahan    awa fc yaounde

Annette Ngo Ndom    fap -yaounde

Carole Mimboe          louves – yaounde

Estelle Jonhson           sky blue – usa

Ysis Sonkeng               fap – yaounde

Brigitte omboudou     fap – yaounde

Koesso Magoumkouang         awa fc – yaounde

Agnes Nkada              fap – yaounde

Leuko Chibosso           strasbourg – france

Catherine Mbengono             green-city / yaounde

Raissa Feudjio            tennerife – espagne

Therese Ninon Abena            louves – minporoff / yaounde

Charlene Meyong Menene    louves – minporoff / yaounde

Genevieve Ngo Mbelleck       fap-yaounde

Alice Maffo Fonkeu               awa fc- yaounde

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene    cska- moskou / russie

Michelle Akaba Edoa             fap – yaounde

Michaella Abam                    betis seville – espagne

Farida Machia Machia          fc braga – Portugal

Bessong Mpeh                     Louves- Minproff

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

