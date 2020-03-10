Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Lionesses miss out direct qualification chances

Cameroon’s indomitable lionesses will have to defeat their Chilean counterparts in an intercontinental play-off scheduled to take place on April 9 and 15 to dream of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The girls of Alain Djeumfa compromised their qualification chances after losing to the copper queens of Zambia two goals to one in a crucial last round second leg qualifying match this afternoon in Lusaka, Zambia.

The lionesses needed just a draw to clinch their direct ticket to this competition, given that they went to Lusaka with a three goals to two win advantage from their Zambian counterparts.

Unfortunately for them,they drew four-four with Zambia in the fifth and last round qualifying matches to this competition with the latter gaining advantage over the lionesses thanks to the away goals rule.

The copper queens of Zambia thus grabbed their firts ever women’s Olympic football qualification ticket.

Cameroon’s indomitable lionesses will definitely have to step up the level of their game before facing Chile on April 9 and 15, to hope to get their qualification ticket.