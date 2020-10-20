2021 AFCON qualifiers : CAF reschedules match Rwanda/ Cape Verde

One of the AFCON 2022 qualifiers match opposing Rwanda against Cape Verde that was initially planned on 13 November at Stadium Estadio Nacional ”Blue Shark” in Praia has been rescheduled two days before on 11 November, due to technical difficulties, Sports sources confirmed Tuesday to APA in Kigali.Cape Verde will host Rwanda at home on 11 November before travelling to Kigali in the return-leg four days later at the Kigali Stadium.

Ahead of022 African Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Cape Verde, Rwandan head Coach Vincent Mashami has handed call ups to a number of players including Kevin Monnet-Paquet, a forward for French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, who expressed his willingness to represent Rwanda at the international level if given a chance.

Rwanda’s provisional squad for AFCON 2022 qualifiers against Cape Verde:

GOALKEEPERS: Kimenyi Yves (Kiyovu SC); Kwizera Olivier (Rayon Sports); Ndayishimiye Eric (AS Kigali); and Rwabugiri Umar (APR FC).

DEFENDERS: Bayisenge Emery (AS Kigali); Manzi Thierry (APR FC); Mutsinzi Ange (APR FC); Rugwiro Hervé (Rayon Sports); Rwatubyaye Abdul (Colarado Springs Switchbacks, USA); Nirisarike Salomon (Pyunick, Armènie); Ombolenga Fitina (APR FC); Imanishimwe Emmanuel (APR FC); Eric Rutanga (Police FC); and Rusheshangoga Michel (AS Kigali).

MIDFIELDERS: Bizimana Djihad (Waasland-Beveren, Belgique); Mukunzi Yannick (IF Sandvikens, Suède); Haruna Niyonzima (Yanga SC, Tanzania); Nsabimana Eric (AS Kigali); Niyonzima Olivier (APR FC); Ngendahimana Eric (Kiyovu SC); Twizerimana Martin Fabrice (Police FC); Muhire Kevin (El Gaish, Egypt); Ally Niyonzima (Azam FC, Tanzania); Manishimwe Djabel (APR FC); Niyomugabo Claude (APR FC); Rubanguka Steve ( A.E Karaikskakis FC, Greece); and Nshuti Dominique Savio (Police FC).

FORWARD: Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania); Tuyisenge Jacques (APR FC); Byiringiro Lague (APR FC); Sugira Ernest (Rayon Sports); Kévin Monnet-Paquet (St Etienne, France); Bizimana Yannick (APR FC); Hakizimana Muhadjili (AS Kigali); Mico Justin (Police FC); Sibomana Patrick (Police FC); and Iyabivuze Osée (Police FC).

Rwanda’s football governing body (Ferwafa) expects foreign-based players, including first-timer Kevin Monnet-Paquet, to join the national team’s camp on October 25.

Having lost the first two matches, Rwanda sit bottom of Group F without a single point, whereas Cameroon and Mozambique are joint leaders with 4 points apiece. Cape Verde are third with 2 points.