2022 FIFA World Cup : Rigobert Song Sends Final List to FIFA

The Cameroon national team has not communicated the extended list it sent to FIFA. For this World Cup, the teams had to submit to FIFA before October 21.

The coach of the Indomitable Lions has indeed respected the deadline. According to FIFA guidelines, this first list had to be composed of 35 or 55 players (including at least four goalkeepers). In addition to the list of players, a provisional list of up to 70 officials was to be submitted. The role of each official had to be specified.

Rigobert Song and the Fecafoot have not yet communicated the date when the final list of the Lions will be made public. These two lists are not intended to be published. Except in exceptional cases, FIFA will not accept any additions, deletions or changes to these lists. To ensure that the lists are official, the complete list of players and officials must be printed and signed by the president and general secretary of each national federation before being sent by e-mail to FIFA by 24 October.

The final list of players (between 23 and 26 including three goalkeepers) should be submitted to FIFA before 14 November at 7pm. All players must be from the initial extended list (between 35 and 55). FIFA will publish the final lists of all qualified nations on 15 November.