2022 WAFCON: Cameroon Condemned to Win after Two Draw Matches

The indomitable Lionesses conceded a second draw last night against Togo (1-1), in the second day of the current Women’s African Cup of Nation. Cameroon is therfore condemned to a victory in its next game against Tunisia.

The Cameroonian national team has failed for the second time at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The Indomitable Lionesses have not learned from the mistakes made against Zambia (0-0) on Sunday. Togo took advantage of this to impose another 1-1 draw this time to the girls of Gabriel Zabo.

The Cameroonians were led after a penalty goal by Woedikou. Fortunately, Estelle Johnson then equalised by heading in a free kick well executed by Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné .

The Indomitable Lionesses have so far made Samuel Eto’o “uncredible”. The president of the Cameroon Football Federation considers his country’s team to be the best on the continent. The problem? After two games, Nchout Njoya Ajara and her teammates are unable to assume this status.

A few hours before this match against the small thumb of this tournament, the Cameroonians did not hide their excess confidence. A good state of mind, especially with the victory of Zambia over Tunisia (1-0) earlier this afternoon, the Lionesses had the opportunity to take the first place in group B tonight.

It is therefore windy from the start, they quickly took control of the game. But against a Togolese team on its guard, the lack of efficiency of the Cameroonians has quickly plummeted the desire for victory. Cathérine Mbengono was the first to miss a goal in the first quarter. Her foot was too open and she sent the ball wide. Nchout Ajara then scored, but her goal was disallowed for a logical offside position.

The goalkeeper Ange Bawou offered a penalty to Woedikou which allowed the Togolese to lead without dominating (0-1). The response was immediate. In the second half, Aboudi Onguéné hit the bar from a series of set-pieces before finding Estelle Johnson a few moments later to make it 1-1.

The second half was similar to the first, but without the two goals scored. The Lionesses are condemned to a victory against Tunisia on 9 July.