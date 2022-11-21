2022 World Cup : Ecuador Wins Opening Match against Qatar

A brace from Enner Valencia was enough for Ecuador to beat Qatar 0-2 in the opening match of the 22nd edition of the World Cup.

For the first time in the history of the World Cup, the host country lost the opening match of the competition. Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador on Sunday 20 November at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor. Despite a disallowed goal in the third minute, Enner Valencia led Ecuador to victory.

Indeed, a dozen minutes after his disallowed goal, the captain of “La Tri” provoked a foul on the opposing goalkeeper in the box and took it upon himself to convert the penalty by catching the keeper off guard (0-1, 16th).

The Fenerbahce striker was the man of the match when he doubled the lead with a powerful and difficult header from a right-wing cross on the half-hour mark (0-2, 31′). Qatar would not recover after that. The match ended 0-2.