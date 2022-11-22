2022 World Cup : Paul Biya Encourages Indomitable Lions

The President of the Republic, Paul Biya has asked the Indomitable Lions to “raise the flag of Cameroon” at the World Cup 2022, in a letter addressed to Captain Vincent Aboubakar.

The head of state is convinced that the colts of Rigobert Song have the means to repeat the feat of 1990 when Cameroon had reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup, beating in particular in the opening Argentina of Diego Maradona (1-0), defending champion. This was a first for an African team.

“In the same competition, the Indomitable Lions have in the past written the most beautiful pages of African and world football against formidable opponents. The brilliant qualification of our national team to this prestigious tournament which brings together the 32 best football nations of the moment attests to the exceptional qualities of our valiant Indomitable Lions,” the president said. To achieve this, Paul Biya urges the players “to give their best, to show fighting spirit, commitment, determination and discipline”.