2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Fifa Sanctions Cameroon

The world football body published on Monday a document containing all the sanctions imposed on various football federations. The country of Samuel Eto’o did not escape. The disciplinary body decided this financial sanction in retaliation for the invasion of the playing area of the Japoma stadium on November 16, 2021 by spectators at the end of the final whistle of the match Cameroon vs Ivory Coast (1-0).

Indeed, after the victory against Côte d’Ivoire at the Sports Complex of Japoma (1-0), the field had been invaded by supporters of the Indomitable Lions. If we can understand this explosion of joy that qualifies Cameroon for the playoffs of the World Cup 2022, FIFA believes that security measures should have been taken to avoid this outburst. This is why Cameroon is called to get out the check.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored the only goal of the match, which was part of the final day of the second round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, to send his country into the play-offs. The rest of the story is known.