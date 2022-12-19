2022 World Cup Review : Cameroon Downsteps

Cameroon once again failed to qualify for the second round of the Fifa World cup and holds the19th position in the general classification of the competition.

Happy end for the 22nd edition of the Fifa World Cup, Qatar 2022. For one month, 32 nations put in all efforts hoping to grab the precious grail. But, it was Argentina who was able to climb higher than every other team.

Cameroon on its part has once again failed in the first round of the tournament. It is been repeated six times in a row. But this time, even if the goal has not been reached, the country has shown that it has potential and can do better.

Indomitable Lions came out of the World Cup with a victory over Brazil, a draw against Serbia, and a defeat against Switzerland scoring in all four goals.

A lift for a team which during its previous participation in the World Cup had finished 31st in 2010 and 32nd in 2014 in the general classification.

Meanwhile, it is also a secondary phenomenon for a nation that has already succeeded not only during the first round of this competition but even the round of 16. If we agree that in 1990 during the World Cup in Italy, what Cameroon achieved against great nations like Argentina or Italy was not thanks to luck, it is then clear that being unable to make it through the first round of this competition 32 years later and finishing 19th in the tournament is simply a failure. Especially considering the talent that the players have shown on the pitch and the ability to come-back in a match where everything seems lost like that against Serbia.

Cameroon has certainly done better than in 2002, 2010, and 2014 but not as much as in 1990.