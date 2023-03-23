2023 AFCON Qualifiers : Cameroon To Play Without Its Striking Trio

The Indomitable Lions are witnessing the absence of Vincent Aboubakar, Choupo Moting and Toko Ekambi who will face Namibia this Friday.

It is difficult to say that Cameroon will play with a lot of confidence on upcoming March 24 for their match against Namibia. A game counting for the qualifiers of the 2023 AFCON. If the Brave Warriors of Namibia can count on all their assets, it is far from being the case for Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions will take the field at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium next Friday without a good number of starters for various reasons.

First of all, there is the absence of the captain of the national team, Vincent Aboubakar. After his goal against Brazil in the World Cup, received a second yellow card for celebrating the goal by removing his shirt which earned him a suspension.

The other absences are due to injury. This is the case of Choupo-Moting, “Unfortunately, I have to cancel the next games with the national team because of back problems. I wish my boys, the Indomitable Lions, good luck. I will work hard to be back on the field as soon as possible,” wrote on his Instagram account, the Lions striker who missed the last two games of Bayern Munich.

He is not the only one to be injured, the right-back, Fai Collins will also be absent as well as Toko Ekambi. “The Indomitable Lions striker has a hamstring strain contracted during the PSG-Rennes match on 19 March in France’s Ligue 1. The counter-expertise carried out this morning by the medical staff of the Indomitable Lions has confirmed this injury which requires treatment and medical rest for at least ten days before a possible resumption,” said Fecafoot on its Facebook page.

To fill these absences, the Lions headcoach, Rigobert Song has called in two local players. These are Emmanuel Mahop, a member of Canon Yaounde, top scorer in the MTN Elite One championship and the right back of PWD Bamenda, Thomas Etta Bawak, who recently played in the African Nations Championship in Algeria. Both players were not on the 34-man shortlist unveiled on 3 March.