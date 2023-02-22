2023 Women’s World Cup: Portugal Eliminates Cameroon

Despite a goal by Nchout Njoya at the end of the game , Cameroun’s women’s team was defeated by Portugal (1-2), during the play-offs of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

This Wednesday at the Hamilton stadium, the Cameroun women’s selection returned a half-tone copy against Portugal. The Lionesses were tamed (2-1). As a result, Cameroon will not compete in the next Women’s World Cup (July 20 to August 20, 2023 in Australia and New Zealand). A first, after the 2015 editions in Canada and 2019 in France.

Catherine Biya (16 years old) who was playing her first match with the national team, the Cameroonian Defence did not transpire confidence. The Meffomettou – Awona pair had trouble communicating and was often beaten during counters. What about the midfields? Monique Ngock and Charlène Meyong were willing but did not create enough game, moved by the Portuguese midfield. Offensively, they were absorbed. Defensively, they pulled the tongue. Worse, in attack, Eliane Bibout was already on vacation.

Logically, the Portuguese will control the ball and set the pace. Very quickly, they are dangerous. The girls of the Seleção das Quinas find the post twice. The Cameroonian goalkeeper must then work to repel their third attempt. By pushing, the Portuguese blow up the Cameroonian lock. Following a free kick, Diana Gomez took advantage of a ball returned by the post to open the score (0-1, 22nd). The Cameroonians react to half an hour, but Nchout Njoya’s strike is safe for goalkeeper Morais (30′).

After the first half, the Portuguese gamed up. Andreia Norton sends a first keystroke on the bar (51st). Kika then missed the ball from the break (65th), while Jessica Silva saw Catherine Biya repel her attempt (69th). Shaken, however, the Lionesses did not let go. The Cameroonians were rather enterprising with the entrances of Gabrielle Aboudi, Ngo Mbeleck and Michaela Abam. The last one mentioned will even score a goal (84′) that will then be refused for an offside (discussable?). And suddenly, Nchout Njoya restarted his team, equalising (1-1) in the 89th minute. The Lionesses exult.

But the hope will be short-lived. Because in the extra time, Portugal will get a penalty, after a hand from Estelle Johnson. A penalty shot and scored without difficulty by Carole Costa (90th+4) who definitively ended Cameroun’s qualifying dream (2-1). Thanks to this success, Portugal, which remains on a series of eight victories in as many games (15 goals scored and 2 conceded) qualifies for the first time for a World Cup.