2023 World Cup : Cameroon Moves up One Place , FIFA Women’s Ranking

Cameroon’s women’s football team has moved up one place in the FIFA world rankings from 59th to 58th position, according to the table unveiled on October 13 by the International Federation.

A slight jump following the victory (1-0) against Botswana, last July 17th in Rabat in the classification match of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2022. This victory allowed the Indomitable Lionesses to secure a ticket for the qualifying play-offs for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Cameroon inherited Thailand (41st) and Portugal (23rd) in group A, following the draw for the intercontinental play-off tournament on 14 October. This tournament will determine the qualification path of the ten teams competing for the three remaining World Cup qualification places. This October ranking will thus serve as a reference for the distribution of the hats for the draw of the World Cup finals on October 22, says FIFA.

At the African level, Cameroon remains in third place, behind Nigeria (45th) which keeps its leadership position and gains a place in the world. South Africa is ranked 2nd in Africa and 54th in the world. Ghana (59th) and Ivory Coast (64th) complete the African top 5. As a reminder, Cameroon has participated in the last two World Championships in 2015 in Canada and 2019 in France.