2023 World Cup: Lions play super eagles of Nigeria in friendly today

Cameroon’s indomitable lions will this Friday June 4 face their counterparts from Nigeria in one of the two friendly matches scheduled to prepare both teams ahead of eliminatory matches of the 2023 World Cup slated for Quatar.

The encounter in Vienna, Austria will kick off at 8:30pm Cameroon time. It will be broadcast live on national television CRTV Sports and Entertainment.

Ahead of the friendly, the indomitable lions have been training in Vienna for a week.

The boys of Antonio Conceicao will play without Andre Onana, suspended over doping charges and 2017 shot stopper Fabrice Ondoa injured during training sessions.

Despite these Absences, the coach has reassured football lovers that the core of the team is present and will give their best for a victory.

Captain Choupo Moting on his part has indicated that they are determined to win this friendly and avenge their disqualification by Nigeria during their last encounter at the AFCON 2019 expedition in Egypt.

The super eagles of Nigeria had shattered all dreams of Cameroonians to see their team maintain the title of best African football nation by eliminating them 3-2 at the quarter finals.

After this friendly, both teams will meet in a second friendly on June 8.