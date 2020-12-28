207 killed in latest Ethiopia massacre – Ombudsman

The death toll from the latest massacre of civilians in the Bulun district of Metekel zone in Benishangul Gumuz region of western Ethiopia has reached 207, according to the office of the Ombudsman.In a report it issued on Monday, the office said the massacre against Amhara, Agew and Shinasha people were ethnically motivated and members of the region’s security forces were involved.

The victims who were buried in a mass grave, appeared to have been dehumanized, drawing serious criticism against the Ethiopian government.

A picture purportedly showing the funeral has been circulating on social media since Friday morning.

Apart from those killed in the massacre, dozens are said to be in hospital receiving medical attention for serious injuries.

The survivors who managed to escape unharmed are living a different challenge.

More than 35,000 people are displaced due to the attack in Bullen, and they are not getting any form of humanitarian assistance, the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, reported over the weekend.

The attack happened less than 24 hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Metekel zone to engage concerned residents on security challenges.

The regional government claimed on Thursday that 42 armed militiamen involved in the massacre have been killed, state media reported.

An unspecified quantity of firearms had been seized, according to the report.