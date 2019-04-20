$20m found in deposed Bashir’s Khartoum home

A team of anti-corruption investigators has discovered over $20 million in the Khartoum home of deposed president Omar al-Bashir.This comes as Chief of the Supreme Prosecution ordered a search to the house of Mr Bashir who was deposed nine days ago and has since been transferred to Kobe prison in Khartoum.

Friday’s search of Bashir’s residence was carried out by the prosecutor’s office along with military and intelligence operatives.

According to reports the team had found $351,770, 6 million Euro, and 5 billion Sudanese pound, (all over $20million).

The new military rulers have ordered an investigation into corruption linked to Mr. Bashir.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Professional Organisation have owed to form an alternative civilian administration following continuing protest a week after the military overthrew Bashir.

The military council has been given fiften days to hand over power to a civilian administration by the African Union or face suspension from the continental body.