21 Burundian drummers disappear from Swiss festival

At least 21 drummers from Burundian cultural troupe had used the bathroom earlier last week before disappearing in Europe, local media in Kigali reported Wednesday, quoting a senior government official in Bujumbura, Burundi.According to the report, all 21 Burundian drummers are likely to want to claim asylum in Europe.

It said that the drummers were due to fly home, but they haven’t been seen since leaving their hotel where they were booked to attend the Swiss folk festival in the city of Fribourg.

The spokesperson of the Burundian government, Philippe Nzobonariba was quoted as saying that all the performers had arrived in Switzerland from Burundi on a three-month Schengen tourist visa obtained without the consultation of relevant authorities in Bujumbura.

It said that Burundian drummers told the Swiss Confederation authorities that they cannot return to Bujumbura, citing fears of persecution if they do.

Burundi has been in crisis since April 2015 over President Pierre Nkurunziza’s controversial bid to stand for a third consecutive five-year term, a move branded by opponents as unconstitutional and a violation of the 2006 peace deal that ended 13 years of civil war.

The prolonged political crisis in Burundi has worsened the humanitarian situation in the country and prompted more and more Burundians to flee to neighboring countries for safety and security.