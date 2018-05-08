218 Nigerians return from Libya

Another batch of 218 Nigerians voluntarily returned on Tuesday from Libya where they had been stranded.The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 3.44 a.m. aboard a chartered Libyan Airlines Airbus A330-200 aircraft with registration number 5A-LAU.

Local media reports said that the returnees comprised 46 adult females, five female infants, 161 adult males, two male children and four male infants.

The South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman, told journalists that the returnees were brought home with the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU).

He disclosed that about 8,129 Nigerians had returned so far under the EU and IOM Assisted Voluntary Returnees Programme.

Suleiman advised the returnees to be champions of change in sensitising the youths against seeking greener pastures through irregular migration due to unforeseen dangers.