21st OPEC, non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting examines oil market fundamentals

The OPEC and participating non-OPEC oil producing countries have reaffirmed the decision of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on April 12, 2020 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings, including the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on July 18, 2021.The statement issued by OPEC Secretariat after the 21st OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held via videoconference on Monday, October 4, 2021, said that the meeting reconfirmed the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of November 2021, as per the attached schedule.

The meeting also reiterated the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of December 2021.

“Compensation plans should be submitted in accordance with the statement of the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting,” the statement said, adding that the 22nd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting has been scheduled for November 4, 2021.

November 2021: Required Production:-

Algeria -952

Angola – 1377

Congo – 293

Equatorial Guinea – 115

Gabon – 168

Iraq – 4193

Kuwait 2532

Nigeria – 1649

Saudi Arabia 9913

UAE – 2855

Azerbaijan 647

Bahrain 185

Brunei – 92

Kazakhasm – 1540

Malaysia – 537

Mexico – 1753

Oman – 796

Russia – 9913

Sudan – 68

South Sudan – 117

OPEC – 10 – 24047

NON – OPEC – 15647

OPEC+ – 39694