23 killed in road collision near Bamako, 16 injured

Twenty-three people have been killed and 16 others injured in a road accident near the Malian capital Bamako, a government statement released on Tuesday night disclosed.According to the statement, the accident occurred on Tuesday between Kassela and Zantiguila, in the Koulikoro region, when a minibus carrying passengers collided with a truck.

The driver of the minibus lost control of the steering wheel after one of the vehicle’s tires ruptured.

It ploughed into the approaching truck which was moving from the opposite direction.

The injured have since been transported to a hospital in Bamako, where they are being treated at the expense of the state.