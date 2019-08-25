23 Nigerians face Saudi hangman after drug convictions

Twenty-three Nigerians who are on death-row in Saudi Arabia are awaiting execution in the coming days after being convicted and sentenced to death for cocaine trafficking.The Nigerians were found guilty of dealing in narcotic and psychotropic substances, a crime that is punishable by death in Saudi Arabia.

Some of the 23 convicted narco dealers were found concealing cocaine in their rectums.

The incidents took place between 2016 and 2017 at various international airports in the kingdom including the King Abdul-Aziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Muhammad bin Abdu- Aziz International Airport in Madina.

Some of the convicts waiting for the hangman’s noose include Adeniyi Adebayo Zikri, Tunde Ibrahim, Jimoh Idhola Lawal, Lolo Babatunde, Sulaiman Tunde, Idris Adewuumi Adepoju and Abdul Raimi Awela Ajibola.

Their compatriots Kudirat Afolabi and Saheed Sobade were executed a few weeks ago by the Saudis after they were convicted for trafficking 1,183 grams of cocaine powder in Jeddah.