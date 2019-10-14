23 perish in Ethiopia mudslide

Published on 14.10.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

At least 23 people have been killed in a mudslide in the Konta district of southern Ethiopia, a local official in the area told journalists on Monday.The mudslide, which was caused by heavy rain, killed 23 people in Amia 03 locality popularly known as Duka Zlie area, the district’s Cultural and Tourism Communication Bureau head Takele Tesfa said.

The victims, who were members of five families, were reportedly asleep as the mudslide swept through the area on Sunday night.

“13 of the dead were women” Tesfa added.

Rescue operation has been underway since Monday to rescue survivors and retrieve bodies in five homes whose residents are feared buried in the mud.

So far 18 bodies have been recovered, according to Tesfa.

Domestic animals also perished in the mudslide.