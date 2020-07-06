238 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Turkey

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said that 238 stranded Nigerians in Turkey arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.Local media reports on Monday said that the Commission stated in a tweet on its official handle that the returnees tested negative for COVID-19 and that they would go on a 14-day isolation, in line with the guidelines set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The Commission also said that 109 Nigerians arrived in the country from India via Air Peace flight on Saturday.

It added that 35 evacuees disembarked in Abuja, while 74 proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.