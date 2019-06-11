Cameroon : Dozens killed after Boko Haram attack in Far North region

Over a dozen of persons have been killed in fresh attacks from suspected Boko Haram terrorist fighters in the Far North region of Cameroon, sources have said.

Sources said the attackers carried out two incursions killing eight persons, including five soldiers and three civilians.

The first attack targeted a military base of the Multinational Joint Task Force in the locality of Darak leaving six persons dead ; five soldiers and a civilian. However, the army hit back on the assailants killing over twenty of them, a security source said.

The second attack was carried out in Kolofata leaving at least two civilians dead.