24 children benefit from free heart surgery of Nigerian varsity

The Open Heart Surgery programme of the University Of Nigeria, Nsukka Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku/Ozalla in Enugu State in south-eastern Nigeria has operated on 24 children with congenital heart diseases,The free surgery was done in collaboration with a team of doctors from India, who extended their charity works to Nigeria, through their project tagged: The Gift Of Life.

According to local media reports on Tuesday, the team, which expressed worry over the size of the hospital facility, however, promised to partner with the hospital to improve its overall quality and efficiency.

Speaking on the successful operation, the Chief Medical Director (UNTH), Dr. Chirs Amah, said: “We’re building capacity for the staff of the hospital because it’s not just about coming to do surgery.

“What is even more important is the exchange of skills, knowledge and all that.

“We’ve been doing Open Heart surgery right from 1974 till 2003 when it stopped, particularly due to the relocation of the hospital from the old site to this place. So, there was a 10-year slip before 2013 when we re-activated it again. So, the local team had lost their skills and so many things had gone bad.

“Reactivating it and getting all these collaborators from overseas, our people are increasingly able to regain their skills, there is a lot of knowledge transfer and as part of the MOU, some of our own staff go there.”

He added that one of the members of the delegation, Ricky Sharma, noted that over 68,000 children are estimated to be born with heart diseases.

He, therefore, called on the government and other concerned individuals and groups to support the cause.