International › APA

Happening now

Published on 10.08.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Kenya-Barbados-Diplomacy

Kenya lobbies Caribbean for UNSC seat

APA-Nairobi  (Kenya) President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday urged the Caribbean  community to support Kenya’s bid for the United Nations Security Council  (UNSC) non-permanent seat for the period 2021 to 2022.

The  President made the appeal as he pitched for closer cooperation among  African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries to spur development and  economic growth.

“Kenya’s  candidature is informed by the critical role the UN Security Council  plays in the maintenance of international peace and security,” the  President said as he assured that Kenya will continue to play a leading  role in peace, security and conflict management in the Horn of Africa  region and other parts of the world.

Kenyatta,  who was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma,  spoke during a meeting with leaders of the Organization of Eastern  Caribbean States (OECS) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Kenya will host the next session of the ACP-EU Cotonou Agreement Summit in December this year in Nairobi.  

In  the spirit of closer collaboration between Kenya and the Caribbean  community, President Kenyatta asked the OECS to support Kenya’s bid to  host the Global Service Delivery Model (GSDM) as recommended by the UN  Secretary General. 

He  said Kenya was picked after it met the threshold on availability of  space, qualified personnel, employees’ safety, location and affordable  costs.   

 

“Kenya is host to  the only United Nations Office in Africa. It is my hope that during  deliberation on this matter during the 5th Committee of the United  Nations General Assembly, OECS countries will support Kenya,” President  Kenyatta said.

The  President also called on the Eastern Caribbean States to establish  diplomatic missions in Kenya as well as at the United Nations  Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN-Habitat to facilitate frequent  consultations and follow up on environmental and human settlement  matters.

“This process of  regular consultative dialogue and active engagement focused on matters  of mutual interest in the international arena will result in symbiotic  benefits on matters of peace, security and development,” he said.

Barbadian  Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said the meeting between President  Kenyatta and the CARICOM leaders has opened a new chapter of cooperation  between Kenya and the Caribbean.

“We  are truly on the right track of forging deeper and better relations  between CARICOM countries and Kenya,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Mottley assured President Kenyatta that Barbados was ready for diplomatic representation in Nairobi.

To  further cement relations between the Caribbean and the East African  Community, President Kenyatta singled out trade, investment, tourism and  cultural cooperation as some of the key drivers of the collaboration  that should be crafted through a regional Free Trade Area (FTA) under  appropriate World Trade Organization rules.

“Through  this route, our respective countries stand to gain from the benefits of  trade and most preferably through a duty free quota free trading  mechanism,” the President said.

He  welcomed the ongoing discussions to have direct links between the  Africa Union and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), saying the same  should be extended to the Pacific region.

“There  is need for us to engage and share ideas on regular basis as ACP  countries. Let us work, invest, develop and deal with global challenges  together as a group.  We must strive to speak in one voice,” President  Kenyatta said.

 

The President  praised the growing partnership between Kenya and the Organization of  Eastern Caribbean States saying if implemented well, it will make the  member countries a force to reckon with in coming years. 

Noting  that intra- ACP trade stands at less than 20 percent, President  Kenyatta expressed the need to create the right environment to encourage  each region’s private sector to invest and trade at all levels.

“As  governments, we can support these initiatives through enabling  connectivity and movement of people, goods and services,” he said.

The  Kenyan leader informed the meeting that Kenya and Barbados have already  agreed to commence work towards the conclusion of an air services  agreement, saying there is no reasons why other Caribbean countries  cannot follow suit.  

The  President said connectivity will enable the OECS countries to be  enjoined with the East African Community whose population is 186 million  and COMESA with a population of 400 Million, both of which Kenya is  member.

“More  importantly, connectivity will create a bridge into the African  Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) agreement, which came into force on  30th May 2019 and became operational on 7th July 2019. Through Kenya,  any business from CARICOM can gain access to the African market with a  population of 1.2 billion,” he said.

JK/APA 

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top