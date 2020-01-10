25 Nigerien soldiers killed in fresh attack

Published on 10.01.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

At least 25 Nigerien soldiers have died in an attack on the Chinagoder outpost, located in the district of Banibangou (Tillabery region), about 15 km from Niger’s border with Mali.By Assane Seydou

The announcement was made on national television on Thursday evening by Defense ministry spokesman, Colonel Souleymane Gazobi, who said 63 of the attackers had been neutralized.

The assailants, Colonel Gazobi explained, had attacked the military outpost in large numbers, using vehicles and motorcycles.

They were routed by air strikes carried out by the Nigerien Air Force and their partners, according to the colonel.

The provisional toll put the wounded at six.

Several motorcycles were destroyed during the fighting.

The attack on Chinagoder comes almost a month after a similar raid on the Inates Camp on January 10, left 71 Nigerien soldiers dead.