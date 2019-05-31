25 ships laden with petroleum products, others to berth at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 25 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports between May 31 and June 13.The NPA made this known in its daily publication, ‘Shipping Position’, made available on Friday in Lagos.

One of the ships will sail in with diesel, while the other 24 ships would bring in general cargo, frozen fish, buckwheat, bulk gypsum, steel products, butane and containers loaded with different goods.

It stated that 14 ships had earlier arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with frozen fish, empty containers and petrol.

The NPA noted that 13 ships are presently discharging bulk sugar, steel products, platinum, base oil, bulk fertiliser, petrol and containers.