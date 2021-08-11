25 soldiers perish in Algeria forest fires

The fires that broke out on Monday in several regions of Algeria, notably in Tizi-Ouzou, caused multiple civilian and military casualties and significant material damage, especially in Upper Kabylie.According to a message from the Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, published on social media, “25 soldiers died in these fires after they saved more than 100 citizens in the mountains of Bejaia and Tizi-Ouzou.

The situation is catastrophic in the wilaya of Tizi-Ouzou, the epicenter of the fires, which are ravaging forests in several regions of Algeria.

In all, 19 forest fires, including 66 outbreaks, have been recorded in the region of Tizi-Ouzou alone in the last 24 hours and have affected 13 towns of the wilaya (district), according to the head of communication of the Civil Protection.

On the civilian side, more than a dozen deaths have been recorded in these fires, which have particularly affected large areas of Bejaia and Tizi-Ouzou.

In addition to the loss of human life, the material damage is also very significant, several villages having been destroyed by fire.

These fires, of sinister origin according to the Algerian authorities, broke out early Monday afternoon and were fanned by high temperatures, reaching 45°C, and gusts of wind, which quickly pushed the flames towards the villages, to the general surprise of the inhabitants, some of whom did not have time to escape.