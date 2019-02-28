$250m fund to create jobs, boost S/African economy – Minister

South African Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has announced a US$250 million stimulus and recovery plan to generate economic activities that would have the greatest impact on youth, women and small businesses in the country.The minister said this on Wednesday when he addressed a media briefing on the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) announcement on key infrastructure projects in response to the President’s Stimulus Package projects.

“The stimulus and recovery plan consists of a range of measures, both financial and non-financial, that will be implemented immediately to firstly ignite economic activity; secondly restore investor confidence; thirdly prevent further job losses and create new jobs, and fourthly to address some urgent challenges that affect the conditions faced by vulnerable groups among our people,” Nzimande said.

He said the $250 million budget for the stimulus package would unlock a $936 million investment in critical and strategic road infrastructure.

He informed the media of projects that are “shovel ready” – those where the ministry was able to move from the design to construction phases.

“Other measures we are immediately expected to implement as the Ministry of Transport include expanding procurement from small business and cooperatives, with a particular emphasis on township and rural economies, women and youth,” the minister said.