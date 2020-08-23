252 more Nigerians arrive in Lagos from UAE

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said that 252 stranded Nigerians have returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).The Commission said in its twitter handle on Sunday that the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos via an Emirates Airline flight on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

The Commission added that 180 of the returnees had their tickets paid for by the UAE Government, for those who couldn’t afford a return ticket.

“In total, 18 flights have so far evacuated 4,984 Nigerians from Dubai. Out of which the UAE government paid for 517 Nigerians on 3 Fly Dubai flights and 380 Nigerians on Emirates Airline,” local media reports on Sunday quoted the Commission as saying.

It explained that the evacuees, prior to their departure had tested negative to COVID-19, but they will be undergoing self-isolation in line with the guidelines set by the Federal Government and other relevant health agencies.