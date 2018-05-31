27 ships laden with petrol other items expected at Lagos Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says about 27 ships laden with petroleum products, food, and other goods are expected to arrive in Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, from Wednesday to June 16.According to the shipping position report released by the NPA on Thursday in Lagos five of the 27 ships will sail in with petrol.

It added that the remaining 22 ships are laden with buckwheat, fertilizer, base oil, frozen fish, gypsum, salt and empty containers.

The report disclosed that 11 of the ships had arrived at the ports and were waiting to berth with bulk fertilizer, frozen fish, container, and petrol.