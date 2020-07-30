289 stranded Nigerians in US arrive in Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has announced that 289 Nigerians who had been stranded in the United States arrived in Abuja on Wednesday.According to a statement by the Commission, the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via Ethiopian Air and that the flight was the fourth evacuation from the US the since series of repatriations commenced following the COVID-19 pandemic,

It explained that the returnees comprised 135 males, 142 female and 12 infants and that all the evacuees tested negative to COVID-19 before boarding the flight and would also commence a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Local media reports on Thursday quoted the Commission as saying that arrangements for two additional evacuation flights are being concluded from the USA to Lagos on July 31, from Houston Texas and a combined flight to Abuja and Lagos on August 7, 2020 from Newark, New Jersey.