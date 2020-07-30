International › APA

Happening now

289 stranded Nigerians in US arrive in Abuja

Published on 30.07.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has announced that 289 Nigerians who had been stranded in the United States arrived in Abuja on Wednesday.According to a statement by the Commission, the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via Ethiopian Air and that the flight was the fourth evacuation from the US the since series of repatriations commenced following the COVID-19 pandemic,

It explained that the returnees comprised 135 males, 142 female and 12 infants and that all the evacuees tested negative to COVID-19 before boarding the flight and would also commence a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Local media reports on Thursday quoted the Commission as saying that arrangements for two additional evacuation flights are being concluded from the USA to Lagos on July 31, from Houston Texas and a combined flight to Abuja and Lagos on August 7, 2020 from Newark, New Jersey.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top