International › APA

Happening now

29 civilians massacred in Ethiopia’s restive Oromia region

Published on 09.03.2021 at 22h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

At least 29 civilians were killed over the weekend by the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) in Debis and other three localities in the Horo Gudru zone of Ethiopia’s restive Oromia region.OLF Shene entered the Ethiopian church in Debis locality and shot dead the head of the church.

They took hostage 28 believers but later killed them in nearby a jungle, relatives of the victims told local media.

The relatives also told journalists that bodies of the victims were recovered on Sunday and laid to rest in the same locality.

Residents of the districts were quoted as saying that the security gap was created as the militia in the district and Oromo regional state Special Forces were deployed to another area.

The residents claimed the attackers were backed by the local leadership whose members were also accused of participating in the massacre. 

The Oromo Liberation Front gunmen had information about the security vacuum, the residents have said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top